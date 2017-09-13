13 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Africa: Shine Africa Supports Gambia Paralympic Committee

Shine Africa the Gambia last Friday donated basketball wheelchairs to the Gambia National Paralympic Committee (GNPC) at a presentation ceremony held at the Independence Stadium.

The GNPC received one model wheelchair worth over 2000 pound sterling from their long-time partners from the UK.

Mariama Jammeh and husband Dawda Jammeh donated the basketball wheelchair to the GNPC on behalf of Shine Africa, the Gambia.

The donation was made possible through the connection of Dawda Manneh and his wife who lives in the UK and operates in the Gambia.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Dawda Jammeh, Country Director of Shine Africa The Gambia, said the inspiration to help persons with disabilities came after several years of partnership with the president of the GNPC Sulayman Colley.

Sulayman Colley, President of GNPC, said the donated wheelchair came at the right time for them and promised his partners in the UK that the wheelchair will be handled with the best of care.

Abdoulie Bojang in representing the National Sports Council expressed delight with the gesture and thanked the donors.

