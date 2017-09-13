Gambia: Austrian Journalist Visits Gambia to Promote Tourism

An Austrian journalist is currently in The Gambia to see the country's tourism attraction areas to report about it back home as the preparations for the 2017/2018 Gambia tourism season is in high gear.

The journalist, Wolfgang Weitlaner, has been received by the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) as part of their efforts to promote tourism in the country to the world.

In an interview with The Point on Monday at the GTBoard head office, Mr Weitlaner said he had been writing for almost 20 years in Austria and had travelled to over 100 countries where he is needed to do some promotions for tourism.

He said his main focus would be first to write more articles about what people can expect when they come over to The Gambia for holidays.

"I would also like to enhance people to do more than just sitting on the beach to enjoy the sun and the ocean," he said.

"Holidaymakers should also get to the heritage and the culture of this country and its beautiful people."

The Austrian journalist said he was very much interested in Banjul as the capital of The Gambia but also the coastline.

"And what I like most here is that the people are interconnected to each other," he said. "When I go back to my country what I will write most is the biggest sensation of the people and the nature though I do not know more about the River Gambia, I think this is one of the absolute highlights of what I have seen, including the birds and beautiful wildlife."

Ousman Kebbeh, product manager at the Gambia Tourism Board, said: "We are very fortunate to have the journalist from Austria."

He said the Austrian has been taken on a conducted tour to visit some parts of The Gambia for him to have adequate and enough information to sell the destination.