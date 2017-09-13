Gambia: Court Frees a Businessman Accused of Fraudulent Act

Principal Magistrate Hilary U. Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court recently acquitted and discharged Ebrima Kebbeh, a businessman.

According to the prosecution, Ebrima Kebbeh, was arraigned before the Kanifing Magistrates' Court on a single count of obtaining money by false pretence.

The particulars of the charge disclosed that in the month of May 2015 at BKK Holdings Company Gambia Limited in the Kanifing Municipality, being the CEO of the said company, he obtained the sum of D825,000 from one Sura J. Nair of Manding Trading Company under the pretext that he would supply them with 100 kilograms of raw cashew nuts, knowing or having reason to believe that such promise was false and unable to be fulfilled.

The prosecution called five witnesses to prove the charge against the accused but the accused testified as lone witness in his defence.

The court found as a fact that the charge lacks merit, is baseless as the prosecution failed to prove or establish or convince the court beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the alleged offence.

Presiding Magistrate Abeke remarked that the alleged complainant could not reap where they did not sow and he was accordingly acquitted and discharged.