Liberia: 'ANC Alexander Cummings - Dark Horse in 2017 Election" - Liberty Party Dillon

Monrovia — Opposition Liberty Party has revealed that there is a "dark horse" in the race for the presidency of Liberia and fears the unpredictable candidate could be a surprised package to many.

According to the Liberty Party head of Propaganda, Abraham Darius Dillon, the past two elections in Liberia shows that there is always a new kid on the block that could cause an upset, something he feels is the beauty of democracy in every country.

Speaking on the SKY FM talk Show 50-50 on Monday, Dillon said elections are all about commitment so it is time electorates show their respective Parties loyalty by voting for them or the "Dark Horse" could emerge victorious.

"There is a dark horse in this race, the Alexander Cummings dark horse , a lot of people overlook him, I have eyes for elections, I got ears for politics and have got a passion for it, I am in the field , there is someone they called Alex Cummings in this race," Dillon said.

"We will win this election, we are looking for first round victory but if it is not possible, as difficult it will be, we will be in the runoff and no party, most notably the Coalition For Democratic Change and the ruling Unity Party want to go to the runoff with us because we will beat them like they never existed", he added.

The Liberty Party head of Propaganda who boasted of knowing Liberian politics to his fingertips was quick to disclose that he feels the Alternative National Congress of Alexander Cummings is a major contender in the election and could surface in the runoff to the surprise of others but said if Cummings reached the second round it would not be surprising to him because of the feedback he is getting from the field about Cummings.

It can be recalled that Mr. Cummings deliberation at the first edition of the presidential debate organized by the Press Union of Liberian and partners might have been key reasons for Mr. Dillon assertion of the ANC being a dark horse in the race.

Mr. Cummings has said in his platform that he feels Liberia deserves better after 170 years of independence, he has identified job creation as his major priority if elected president of Liberia something Liberians have cried out for years.

Reflecting on previous elections Dillon said "there always a surprise, in the last two elections we had, Prince Johnson. He came from nowhere, he was the surprise kid on the block in 2011 he came third while in 2005 a shift that shook the fabric of the Liberty Party was the coming of George Weah on the ballot paper."

Abraham Darius Dillon said without disrespect for the youth of the country, at the time in 2005 and 2011 their reasoning was poor, because the only name they knew from birth and the war was George Weah and they voted for him with their heart. He added some of the young people have change their mindset to election and feels Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai for the past 12 years has not done any wrong which means the election now is difficult and open to any party or candidate that will provide the Liberian people what they have been hoping for.

Darius described the Ruling Unity Party Standard bearer who is also the Vice President of Liberia as very selfish because he has not done anything much to help the Liberian people as Vice President and head of the Liberian Senate, but rather passed bills that are not in the interest of the masses.

The Liberty Party executive is of the conviction that with Cummings wealth of experience in the private sector and his international connections he should not be taken lightly in the race because anything can happen like in the 2005 and 2011 elections that saw little known George Weah and former warlord Prince Y. Johnson securing second and third place respectively.

With about twenty candidates contesting for the presidency of Liberia no one of them can win the poll in the first round so a runoff is certain but the big question now is who will go to the runoff.