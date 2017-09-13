Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Commissions Musu Ruhle Liberia's Ambassador to Sierra Leone

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commissioned Her Excellency, Musu Jatu Ruhle, as Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

She commended the Liberian diplomat for the level of work done while serving as Ambassador in the Republic of Ghana.

"Musu, you have done so well and you truly deserve this promotion," President Sirleaf said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader made the statement at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2017 in the Cabinet Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

Performing the ceremony, President Sirleaf said Ambassador Ruhle has been exceptional in managing the affairs of the country in the Republic of Ghana during her tenure as Ambassador. She expressed the hope that she will represent the country with a high level of professionalism and allegiance in the performance of her duties to improve the image of Liberia.

She then congratulated Ambassador Ruhle and entreated her to continue to improve the relationship in the Mano River Basin as she ably did while in Republic of Ghana.

She cautioned Ambassador Ruhle that there will be challenges but those challenges should be turned into opportunities.

In remarks, Ambassador Ruhle, commended President Sirleaf for her preferment and promised to work and not to disappoint the Liberian leader and the Liberian people in general with a determination to strengthen the ties between Liberia and the Republic of Sierra Leone to which they has been assigned.

"I will do my best and improve relations between our two countries; improve trade in the Mano River Basin," she said.

Monday's ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara, as well as River Gee Senator C. B. Wesseh, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grigsby, and a host of government officials including family and friends of the commissioned diplomat.