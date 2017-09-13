Liberia: Deputy Foreign Minister Accused of Attempted Sodomy, But...

Photo: Premium Times

Symbol of law and justice.

Monrovia — A former staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baccus Manipakei Carr, is alleging that his refusal to allow his boss at the ministry sodomize him cost him his job.

Carr, who has a Masters of Law degree in International Relations (MLIR) from the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU) and has been in the employ of the ministry since 2014, also claims that the Deputy Minister for Administration, Edward Eesieh, had wanted to promote him to an Assistant Minister position had he agreed.

"My temptation at the ministry began when I refused to give in to the demands of my boss," he said. "He wanted to sodomize me but because I refused, he orchestrated my dismissal from the ministry."

Carr, in a press release on September 6, 2017, said Eesieh first made a proposal to sodomize him when they both formed part of a Liberian delegation in May 2015 at a Council of Ministers meeting in Accra, Ghana.

Their second interaction, Carr said, was in October 2015 when the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an extraordinary session of Ministers in Dakar, Senegal.

The delegation, according to him, comprised of Deputy Minister B. Elias Shoniyin and Eesiah, who was accompanied by Benedict Roberts, Head of the ECOWAS office in Monrovia.

Carr explained that he had intended staying at the Liberian Embassy in Dakar but Roberts came and told him that Eesiah was interested in having a conversation with him at his (Eesiah's) hotel

Upon his arrival at the hotel, Eesiah reportedly said that he could use his connections to make him (Carr) assistant minister provided he was willing to give in to his demand.

Out of curiosity, he said asked, give in what? Eesiah, he said, replied: "I want to have sex with you."

Carr further alleged that as a means of convincing him, Eesiah named few of his friends whom he said caved in and were promoted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Carr claimed his refusal to cave in to Eesiah's request was the beginning of his woes as he was suspended repeatedly without pay.

"Mr. Eesiah threatened to get even with me because I refused to allow him sodomize me," he said.

In December 2015, Carr said, Mr. Eesiah reportedly instigated a plot against when he accomplished Deputy Minister B. Elias Shoniyin to the 75th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of ECOWAS in Abuja, Nigeria.

In his plot, according to Carr, Eesiah misinformed Minister Shoniyin that he received Shoniyin's ticket reimbursement and did not deliver the exact amount.

This allegation, he said, was later proven untrue when a team from the ministry conducted an investigation.

Carr said several misleading information orchestrated by Eesiah eventually led to his dismissal from the ministry.

Foreign Ministry's reaction

The ministry, meanwhile, has rejected Carr's claims, terming it as an intentional distortion of facts to directly arouse public sentiments on an issue which was strictly administrative and dealt with meticulously.

The ministry said on May 2nd and 9th, 2017 Carr sent life-threatening messages to the Eesiah, after the ministry had taken some initial administrative action against him.

Despite his gross insubordination, the ministry said, there was an initial inclination to resolve this matter amicably.

However, Carr's obstinate attitude made it impossible.

It should be noted that Carr's dismissal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was an administrative decision that conformed fully with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) Standing Orders, which stipulate punitive measures against unacceptable behavior of government employees and civil servants.

The ministry believes that Carr has the right to seek appropriate recourse with the courts, if he believes that his rights were violated by his dismissal instead of resorting to blackmail and public vilification of officials of the ministry in the press and on social media.

Instead of an intended public smear campaign being undertaken by Carr, he is advised to answer to the crime of "terroristic threat" levied against him by the National Security Agency and forwarded to the Ministry of Justice, the ministry said.