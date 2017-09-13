Liberia: Reporters Association Calls for Rev. Bowier, Atty. Livingstone Resignation

Monrovia — The Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) is calling for the immediate resignation of Rev. J. Emmanuel Bowier and Atty. Bobby Livingstone from the National Media Council.

The RAL call comes as a result of Rev. Bowier and Atty. Livingstone's key roles as members of the Unity Party Campaign Team.

Rev. J. Emmanuel Bowier currently serves as a member of the media committee of the Joseph Boakai Presidential Campaign Team while Atty. Livingstone is a member of the National Movement to Support Boakai.

The Association in a communication issued Monday, September 11, 2017 wonders how the two Unity Party Campaign members would take a stance on cases involving journalists and other political parties deemed competitors.

In consonance with Part II "B" of the council's Operational Frame Work, RAL said it is afraid that Rev. Bowier in particular may use his power as Chairperson of the National Media Council to humiliate any reporter who might be abused by the Unity Party in a bid to protect the image of his party.

The National Media Council was established for the purpose of self-regulating media accountability and professional conduct in Liberia, pursuant to the journalism Code of Ethics for Liberian journalists and internationally accepted media ethical standards.

The Reporters' body wants their concern to claim the attention of the Press Union of Liberia and media development institutions in Liberia.

According to them, it is their hope that Rev. Bowier and Atty. Livingstone will act on this communication immediately in helping to preserve Liberia's democracy, and to create the platform for journalist to operate freely during the upcoming elections