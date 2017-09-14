13 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Student Accused of 9 Moi Girls Murders Denies Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Presiding Judge Luka Kimaru directed that the proceedings be held in-camera in the interest of the minor’s right to privacy.
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A student suspected of starting a fire that led to the death of nine of her colleagues at the Moi Girls Secondary School in Nairobi was Wednesday charged at the Milimani Law Courts.

Presiding Judge Luka Kimaru however directed that the proceedings be held in-camera in the interest of the minor's right to privacy in accordance with Section 186 (g) of the Children Act

The minor however denied charges levelled against her with family lawyer Stanley Kang'ahi making an application for her release on bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Following the application, the judge directed the accused to appear before the court on Friday when the he will make a determination whether or not a cash bail of Sh200,000 will be allowed.

On Wednesday last week, the prosecution had asked for 10 days to consolidate evidence before preferring charges against the 14-year-old girl.

The children's court in which she was first produced at the time granting the State a week to conclude investigations.

Her arraignment in court came a day after the nine victims of the arson attack were positively identified following DNA tests conducted on their remains at the University of Nairobi's Chiromo Mortuary.

"Indeed, all results are out today and the procedure here is that we are taking them (parents and relatives) through psychosocial support and counselling and thereafter each family will be allowed to see their loved ones as each name has been matched with a body after the DNA test and all have been identified," National Management Disaster Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai stated on Tuesday.

The inferno at a dormitory also left 16 students hospitalized with varying levels of burns.

An affidavit produced at the Children's Court on Wednesday last week by the Milimani DCIO Phylis Kanina suggested that the minor, who has been codenamed T.W.G in court papers, was arrested on Tuesday at her parent's home in possession of a Tecno mobile phone which was at the centre of investigations by the police.

Among leads detectives were pursuing were chats contained in the minor's WhatsApp messaging application which police sources said offered useful information that could help the prosecution secure a conviction.

According to Kanina's affidavit, a laptop was also recovered at the home, investigative officers believed to have mined as much information as they could to help solidify the case.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.