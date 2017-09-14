Nigeria: Govt Orders Probe of Ex-Heads of JAMB, Nimasa

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided by President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the probe of past heads of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, over what it called poor remittances in the past.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who briefed council about the performances of some government agencies, said JAMB for the first time remitted N5 billion to the coffers of the government with a balance of N3 billion still to be remitted compared to maximum N3 million per annum remitted in the past.

JAMB in July announced the remittance of N5 billion to the federal government, the highest so far in 40 years of its existence. The announcement was made by the new management of the examination body, headed by Ishaq Oloyede, a professor.

She said the disparity in the remittances of the two agencies in the past necessitated the decision to probe all previous heads of the two agencies.

The minister also disclosed that other agencies with similar discrepancies in their revenue remittances will be probed.