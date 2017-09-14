13 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Mama Taraba' Draws Attention As Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting holding at the Presidential Council Chamber, started at exactly 11:00 am.

The weekly meeting did not hold last Wednesday due to lack of time for ministers to prepare memos for discussion after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

NAN observed that the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, attracted the attention of the photo journalists in the chamber.

The action of the journalists might not be unconnected with the minister's recent remarks on 2019 presidential election.

Mrs. Alhassan, was on September 7, alleged to have submitted her resignation letter to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President following her remarks about the presidential ambition of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The minister was later quoted in an interview with State House correspondents as saying that she would rather resign as minister than abandon Mr. Atiku "if he decides to run for presidential elections in 2019"

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had called on Mrs. Alhassan to resign as minister for declaring that she would not support Buhari in 2019.

"The minister is entitled to her opinion; but I would have saluted her if she had resigned her appointment because she cannot blow hot and cold at the same time," Mrs. Amosun said at a book launch in Abeokuta.

(NAN)

