13 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister Appeals to Johesu Not to Shut Down Nigerian Hospitals

Photo: Premium Times
National Hospital, Abuja
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has appealed to the leadership of the Joint Health Staff Union, JOHESU, not to embark on its planned industrial action.

The appeal came on Wednesday, a few hours after the association threatened to begin a nationwide strike on September 20.

JOHESU said the planned action was due to government's failure to meet its demands.

The government is currently trying to pacify resident doctors who had been on strike since September 4, paralyzing services at secondary and tertiary hospitals across the country.

JOHESU comprises all the other professional groups in the health sector and forms about 95 percent of health workers and health care providers in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja, Mr. Adewole appealed to the leadership of the union to prevail on their members to shelve their planned strike.

He said government would continue negotiation with the union and hoped that a consensus would be reached on the issues in contention.

The minister further urged leaders of the union to consider the interest of Nigerians who would the ultimate victims of a strike action.

The minister assured the JOHESU leadership of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the well-being of Nigerians, including the stakeholders in the health sector.

