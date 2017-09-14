Nigeria: Operation Python Dance II - PDP Calls for Dialogue

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for caution and restraint in the handling the crisis that has erupted in Abia State between the military and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The party stated this on Wednesday in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye. According to the party, the rights of a people to freely express their yearnings are provided for in the laws of the land.

"The party notes that while it is committed to the continued corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible country, it at the same time, acknowledges and respects the rights of the people anywhere to express their yearnings and aspirations within the confines of the laws of the land.

"The PDP states that at this time that tempers seem to be flaring up, dialogue, rather than violence, is the only viable option to resolve whatever problems are on ground in the South-East zone and indeed the entire country, " the statement read, stressing that at this critical juncture in which the nation is grappling with numerous challenges in virtually all facets, Nigeria could ill afford a further descent into anarchy in any of its constituent parts.

Earlier, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said "what the country needs at this time is an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, without which no meaningful positive development in whatever sector can be attained, and the situation unfolding in the South-East, which is a very important component of the Nigerian family, is no doubt, inimical to our collective quest to take Nigeria higher. It is therefore in our enlightened interest as a people and as a nation, to rise up to this challenge intelligently without undue egotism, and with the best interest of the country at heart."

The party expressed the belief that the situation in Abia State is a family conflict that should be handled without unnecessary bloodshed.

It further appealed to government to adopt effective and efficient communication strategies that would allay all fears as well as assure all component parts of Nigeria of their assured place in the national scheme of things, while also appealing to IPOB and its leadership to reciprocate such gesture where and when offered.