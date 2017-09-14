Nigeria: Former Nimasa, JAMB Bosses Under Probe for Looting

The Federal Executive Council today ordered the probe of past managements of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over allegations they failed to remit revenue.

Finance minister Kemi Adeosun announced the probe while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the four-hour cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister described the looting in both agencies as massive.

Records show JAMB, which was remitting N3 million annually, had this year alone remitted N5 billion.

Adeosun said the council resolved that the past managements of the NIMASA and JAMB should be called to account.

The minister added that other undisclosed revenue agencies would also be investigated.