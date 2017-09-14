13 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Nimasa, JAMB Bosses Under Probe for Looting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Executive Council today ordered the probe of past managements of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over allegations they failed to remit revenue.

Finance minister Kemi Adeosun announced the probe while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the four-hour cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister described the looting in both agencies as massive.

Records show JAMB, which was remitting N3 million annually, had this year alone remitted N5 billion.

Adeosun said the council resolved that the past managements of the NIMASA and JAMB should be called to account.

The minister added that other undisclosed revenue agencies would also be investigated.

Nigeria

Nigeria to Experience More Flooding As Niger Opens Dam

Many Nigerian states are about to experience severe flooding as the government of Niger Republic will soon release water… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.