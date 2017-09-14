13 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Police Outraged Over 15 Rapes a Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — Police in Kano are recording 10 to 15 cases of rape every day, and are concerned.

Their biggest concern is most of the victims are minors, and the culprits adult, said Jumimah Ayuba, head of sexual and other related offences unit of Shahuchi Police Station, Kano.

"We have received complicated rape cases at this station. We have a case where a father raped his three biological daughters. We have also arrested a rapist that raped a six months old baby," she said.

She said the major causes of rape in the state included broken homes, street hawking, parental negligence, deaths and converting minors into house maids.

"Parents must keep eyes on their children in order to protect them against possible abuse," she said.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of the Public Defenders' Office, Barbra Maigari, said the PDO had taken its campaign to communities with a view to enlightening them about the existence of the office in Kano.

Nigeria

Nigeria to Experience More Flooding As Niger Opens Dam

Many Nigerian states are about to experience severe flooding as the government of Niger Republic will soon release water… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.