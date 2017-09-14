Nigeria: Kano Police Outraged Over 15 Rapes a Day

Kano — Police in Kano are recording 10 to 15 cases of rape every day, and are concerned.

Their biggest concern is most of the victims are minors, and the culprits adult, said Jumimah Ayuba, head of sexual and other related offences unit of Shahuchi Police Station, Kano.

"We have received complicated rape cases at this station. We have a case where a father raped his three biological daughters. We have also arrested a rapist that raped a six months old baby," she said.

She said the major causes of rape in the state included broken homes, street hawking, parental negligence, deaths and converting minors into house maids.

"Parents must keep eyes on their children in order to protect them against possible abuse," she said.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of the Public Defenders' Office, Barbra Maigari, said the PDO had taken its campaign to communities with a view to enlightening them about the existence of the office in Kano.