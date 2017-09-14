Rwanda: Live Your Goals Festival Kicks Off

The 2017 Live Your Goals Festival will start today in Ruhango district. The event will be officially opened by the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) alongside world football governing body (FIFA) and will run until September 21 in different parts of the country.

The first leg of the festival will attract about 300 female students between the ages of 6 and 12 from several schools in Ruhango District on Thursday while on Friday the event will be held in Muhanga.

The students will be supervised by 20 trainers from grassroots centres and a group of FERWAFA Provincial technical directors.

The festival will cover a variety of sporting activities as well as the theoretical and practical training courses on football.

The festival also looks to expand the skills of the school instructors and teachers to effectively develop students' abilities.

The second event will be in Muhanga on Friday before heading to Eastern Province next week. Kayonza will host the festival on September 19 while on September 21 it will be Gicumbi before concluding in Musanze on September 22. Last year, the festival was held in Bugesera, Rubavu, Huye, Nyamagabe, Nyagatare and Rusizi

The Live Your Goals concept was hatched on the sidelines of the 2011 World Cup in Germany. It is a global initiative that inspires girls to achieve their goals in football through perseverance, fair play and teamwork, all while making new friends.

FIFA provides support to member associations implementing the campaign and festivals in order to help in branding, communications, concept development and financial assistance.