South Africa: Rapist Kwaito Star Brickz to Face Sentencing

Sentencing proceedings in the trial of kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as "Brickz", are expected to start in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

In July, the court found Ndlovu, 36, guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his home in November 2013.

He had spent a month in jail before being released on R50 000 bail. His bail was revoked at his previous appearance in August.

Magistrate John Baloyi said it was not in the interests of justice to release Ndlovu on bail, pending his sentencing.

"The presumption of innocence no longer applies. He has already been convicted. Rape is a big concern in the country. I am not convinced that the accused would attend his sentencing," Baloyi told the court at the time.

Dressed in a black blazer, white shirt and black tie, Ndlovu appeared happy and was smiling ahead of court proceedings at his previous appearance.

Some family members and friends whistled as he made his way to the dock.

'Conscience is clear'

The court heard that Ndlovu had been married to his wife for 12 years and was a father of three. He earned between R40 000 and R50 000 from his musical performances.

During his testimony, Ndlovu claimed he had already begun the process to better his life in prison.

He claimed that the rape charge was a "fake accusation", and that the victim and the witness were close family members.

"I am willing to serve my sentence and was not raised to run from any 'accusation'. I know the truth will come out. I'm innocent and my conscience is clear," Ndlovu told the court.

The Sweety My Baby singer had started getting back into making music in 2015 when he was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly threatened to kill his lover.

Source: News24