Rwanda: Best Performing Girls Urged to Make the Most of IT Skills Acquired

Female students who excelled in last year's A-Level national examinations yesterday completed a short course in information and communication technology at Tumba College of Technology.

The three-week training for the girls who are dubbed Inkubito z'Icyeza was facilitated by Imbuto Foundation, an initiative under the Office of the First Lady, Mrs Jeannette Kagame.

While awarding certificates to the 23 students, Jacqueline Mukangira, who represented Imbuto Foundation, said the basic skills in IT should help them do research on various topics as well as use them to become women entrepreneurs.

"The training is part of the package provided to the excelling girls. Make good use of the skills and broaden your ideas to become entrepreneurs. The move shows the best seeds sowed by good leadership that will remain a catalyst to Rwanda's development," she said.

Mukangira said the girls should leverage the political will to empower women and strive for a bright future.

The Principal of Tumba College of Technology, Pascal Gatabazi, said that since the initiative started in 2008, more than 256 best performing girls have been trained in IT basic skills.

The training seeks to promote girls' education in science and technology.

He urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the best values and skills they were trained in, adding that there is need of forming a network of the alumni in the programme.

Diane Sayinzoga, the head of special economic zones and export department at Rwanda Development Board, pledged support to any girl seeking to become an entrepreneur.

RDB also helped provide laptops to the girls.

Marie Claire Gasanganwa, the Rulindo vice mayor for social affairs, told the students to uphold good values as they join university and avoid any vice that could distract them from excelling in their studies.

Proud of skills

Winifride Uwimbabazi was the best performing girl in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and will study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Rwanda.

She said she acquired different IT skills, including developing an application that tracks a stolen phone, which she said may not directly be of help in her field of study, but will come in handy in normal life.

Debora Ishimwe, who excelled in History, Economics and Geography, said she is ready to share the basic skills acquired with her friends.

"I can do simple maintenance to a computer without necessarily having to consult a technician. We were also awarded laptops which I will be able to fix myself in case it has an issue."