14 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: NAEB in New Drive to Boost Coffee Consumption

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peterson Tumwebaze

Rwanda's coffee export revenues and volumes recorded during the last financial year fell below projections.

The country realised $58.5 million (Rwf49.7 billion) from coffee exports during the last financial year (July 2016 to June 2017), below $60.7 million (Rwf51.6 billion) registered during the previous fiscal year, indicating a 3.61 per cent drop in earnings.

This was also lower than $67.8 million (Rwf57.6 billion) the agro-exports body had projected to earn from the beans during the reporting period.

The drop was despite a relatively better price on the global market, averaging $3.16 (Rwf2, 686) per kilogramme compared to $3.10 (Rwf2, 635) per kilogramme the year before.

NAEB attributed the drop in coffee export receipts to the low coffee volumes sold in the period under review. The country exported 18,502,442 kilogrammes of coffee against 19,560,636 kilos sold in 2015/16 fiscal year (FY). This was a decrease of 5.41 per cent year-on-year.

At a glance

Coffee is a key export crop of Rwanda and has contributed an average of 24 per cent to total agricultural exports over the last decade. Over 400,000 farmers across the country derive their livelihood from the coffee sector.

Rwanda

Best Performing Girls Urged to Make the Most of IT Skills Acquired

Female students who excelled in last year's A-Level national examinations yesterday completed a short course in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.