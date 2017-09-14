Kenyan Women Play Uganda in Africa T20 Qualifiers

Kenya women's cricket team play Uganda on Friday in a play-off match which will decide which team plays Zimbabwe in the final of ICC Africa Women's World Twenty20 qualifiers.

Kenya will be vying for a chance to play hosts Zimbabwe in Saturday's final in Windhoek.

Zimbabwe (161 for 2 in 20 overs) topped the round-robin tournament when they beat Uganda (102 for 6 in 20) by 59 runs at the Wanderers Cricket Club yesterday. In Kenya's last round-robin match played yesterday, the team beat Namibia by 18 runs.

Batting first, Kenya scored 117 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Batting in the middle-order Sarah Bhakita blasted unbeaten half a century, 61 that came off 36 deliveries with 10 boundaries. She was Kenya's highest runs getter and the only one who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Bhakita was named woman-of-the-match for her splendid performance with bat and ball. The other girls failed to cope with Namibia's stiff bowling and tight fielding and lost their wickets cheaply at a more regular interval without meaningful runs showing on the scoreboard.

Kenya's opening pair of Queentor Aoko (7) and Veronica Abuga (6) put on an opening partnership of 10. The stand was broken when Abuga was clean bowled by Maria Enright (3/14). The other batters fared no better: Silvia Kinyua (6), Margret Banja (1), Mary Wambui (4), Ruth Achando (2), Esther Wangare (7), Venesa Ooko(5), Faith Mwende (3) and Edith Wanjiru (4 not out).

The other Namibia wicket takers were Kayleen Green (1/5), Yasmeen Khan (1/13), Irene van Zyl (1/25), Anneri van Schoor (1/18) and Sune Wittmann (1/19). In reply, Namibia put on 99 runs with two wickets in hand at the end of the 20 overs.

Yasmeen Khan top scored for Namibia with 36 that came off 50 balls with four boundaries. Enright (32 of 40 balls with two fours) was the only other batter who got double digit figures.

Bhakita (3/15) and Kinyua (3/10) were Namibia's main executioners. Venesa Ooko (1/10) was the other wicket taker.

Thursday is rest day.