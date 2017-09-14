Nigeria/Zambia: Eagles to Get Aiteo's N50m When They Reconvene for Zambia

The Technical partners of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the AITEO Group, has promised to redeem the N50million it pledged to boost Super Eagles' World Cup 2018 qualifying clashes against Cameroon when the team reconvenes for its next game in October.

To boost Super Eagles against reigning African champions Cameroon, the management of Aiteo Group, Nigeria's foremost oil and gas company, pledged to given to the team N10 Million for every goal scored against the Indomitable Lions in the double header matches in Uyo and Yaounde. John Mikel Obi and his teammates defeated the Lions 4-0 in Uyo before going to Yaounde to be held to a one-all draw game.

Speaking on how the N10million-per-goal pledge helped ginger Eagles to crush the Indomitable Lions in the ongoing Russia 2018 qualifiers, Executive Vice Chairman of the AITEO Group, Mr. Benedict Peters, expressed his happiness that the pledge spurred the senior national soccer team to consolidate its leadership of the Group B.

"Our ambition is to boost the performance of the Nigerian teams and return the country to the position of dominance in African football," stressed Mr Peters who watched both matches against Cameroon in Uyo and Yaounde live.

The N50million bonus to the team from the oil and gas giants, it was learnt may be donated by the players towards the treatment of the team's first choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, who was diagnosed with acute leukaemia last July.

Mr. Peters added: "We are happy with the progress the Super Eagles are making, and are looking forward to having Ikeme return to action for the national team soon. This is our way of showing support for the team and the goalkeeper in particular. As a company, we are interested in the things that integrate and unite Nigerians, and we know that football is at the core of our national pride and international diplomacy."

The recent outstanding performances of the Super Eagles have been attributed to the financial stability the team now enjoys. Many of the team's key financial needs are being addressed by the N2.7billion sponsorship deal between the NFF and the AITEO Group which is ensuring that major outings of both the senior men and women national football

teams are extensively supported by the oil giant for the next five years.