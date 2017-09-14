Rwanda: Agaciro Tourney: APR Edge Police to Stay Top

APR FC beat Police FC 3-1 to keep the lead in the ongoing Agaciro Development Fund tournament on Wednesday at Amahoro National Stadium. Police are the tournament defending champions, while APR are the Peace Cup title holders.

Djihad Bizimana, Muhadjir Hakizimana and Imran Nshimiyimana each scored a goal to give APR their second win while Isaie Songa scored the sole goal for Police.

Midfielder Djihad Bizimana scored in the14th minute before forward Muhadjir Hakizimana scored a powerful header in the 50th minute after getting a good cross from Issa Bigirimana.

Substitute Isaie Songa netted for Police in the 66th minute from Celestin Ndayishimiye's cross. Songa replaced Mustapha Nsengiyumva.

In the 90th minute, APR ended Police FC's hope after Nshimiyimana netted the third goal. APR leads the standing with 6 points with five goals in two games.

APR beat AS Kigali in first match 2-0 while Rayon Sports won against Police 1-0 last Saturday.

The tournament has attracted the top four teams from last season, namely; Rayon Sports, Police FC, APR FC and AS Kigali that will play against each other on a round-robin and the team with the most points, will be the champion.

The top team will take a trophy and Rwf3million cash prize, while the second team will get Rwf2million and third-placed team will walk away with Rwf1million.

There will be awards for the best player, top scorer, promising player and best goalkeeper.

Police FC won the inaugural tournament staged in 2015 after beating Sunrise FC 1-0 in the final.

Agaciro Development Fund was introduced during the 2011 National Dialogue and was launched in August 2012 to build up public savings to achieve self-reliance and accelerate socio-economic development.

Meanwhile in the second game, AS Kigali defeated Rayon Sports 1-0- a win that came after normal time. Both sides played goalless draw in normal time but new Burundian signing, Jean Claude Ndarusanze scored the winning goal in the 90+7 to hand Eric Ndayishimiye's side three points.

APR leads the standing with 6 points while Rayon Sports, AS Kigali are tied in second place with 3 points each. Police is yet to pick a point zero point.

The tournament will climax on Saturday with Police up against AS Kigali while the clash of titans will be between Rayon Sports and APR.

Wednesday

APR 3-1 Police