Angola: Court Validates August 23 Election Outcome

Luanda — Angola's Constitutional Court (CC) Wednesday ruled against on an opposition petition seeking to overturn the results of the August 23 election which extended the ruling MPLA party's 42-year grip on power.

CC head Rui Ferreira made the announcement saying that though there were some were irregularities, all the opposition concerns were not valid.

"The August 23 election were free, transparent, universal and in accordance with the country's Constitution and law, they are valid," Mr Ferreira said

He added: "The country's president-elect, his deputy and all MP must take oath to office."

Last week, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) confirmed that MPLA had won the poll with 61.07 per cent vote and 150 MPs.

Mr João Lourenço, the 63-year-old former Defence minister, is expected to be sworn-in on September 21, marking the end of Jose Eduardo dos Santos's 38-year presidency.

Since independence

The Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita) came second with 26.7 per cent of the votes cast and 51 MPs.

The Board Convergence for Angolan Salvation- Electoral Coalition (Casa-Ce) was the third with 9.4 per cent and 16 MPs.

Fourth was the Social Renovation Party (PRS), with 1.45 per cent of the vote and two MPs, followed by the Liberation of Angola (FNLA) with 0.93 per cent and a single MP, then the National Patriotic Alliance (APN) with 0.51 per cent and no MP.

The August 23 election was Angola's fourth since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and the third since the end of the war in 2002.

MPLA has dominated the Angolan politics since independence.

It won the elections in 1992, 2008 and 2012, with a parliamentary majority.

In 2012, MPLA secured 74 per cent of the vote against Unita's 18 per cent. Casa-Ce emerged third with 6 per cent vote.