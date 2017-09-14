14 September 2017

Kenya: Two Schools in Mumias Closed for Lack of Toilets

By Shaban Makokha

Public health officials have closed down Shibale Primary School and Shibale Secondary School in Mumias West Sub-County, Kakamega County after it was established that they do not have toilets.

Mr Antony Ngaira, a public health officer, said students were sharing a pit latrine with teachers at Shibale Mixed Secondary School.

"A girls' toilet collapsed on September 6, 2017 at Shibale Primary forcing girls to share the same facility with boys," said Mr Ngaira.

Mr Were Webukha, the principal of Shibale Secondary School said it may take them time before they can put up the required 8-door toilets owing to the economic hardship in the community.

He said parents in the slums of Shibale are living in abject poverty.

Mr Julius Chimwene, the chairman of Shibale Primary School board of management, appealed to well-wishers and the county and national governments to financial support to the schools.

