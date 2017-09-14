Rwanda: Striker Mico Set to Return From Injury

Police FC striker Justin Mico is set to return to action in the two weeks time after spending one month out due to a knee injury.

The Rwandan international suffered a knee injury last month during the second leg of CHAN qualifiers between Rwanda and Tanzania.

The striker confirmed the development to Times Sport, adding that he has a chance to start playing within a fortnight.

"I am getting better and hopefully, I will start full training next month. Currently, I am doing some light workouts without physical contact," the 22-year-old who signed for Police FC in 2016 said.

Mico said he was determined to return to full training in the next two weeks, adding "I am doing well; I can run and play with the ball."

The former Rwanda U20 international is a talented and gifted player. However, after the 2011 U-17 FIFA World Cup, Mico got off the radar and struggled to rediscover his form, first with Isonga FC and later AS Kigali.

As a result speculation was rife that the young forward would never fulfill his potential.

However, since joining Police FC, the youngster has proved that he still has talent to take him places.

Last season, he netted 15 goals in the national league, just four behind top scorer and teammate Danny Usengimana and three behind Musanze striker Wai Yeka.