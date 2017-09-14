14 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Striker Mico Set to Return From Injury

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Police FC striker Justin Mico is set to return to action in the two weeks time after spending one month out due to a knee injury.

The Rwandan international suffered a knee injury last month during the second leg of CHAN qualifiers between Rwanda and Tanzania.

The striker confirmed the development to Times Sport, adding that he has a chance to start playing within a fortnight.

"I am getting better and hopefully, I will start full training next month. Currently, I am doing some light workouts without physical contact," the 22-year-old who signed for Police FC in 2016 said.

Mico said he was determined to return to full training in the next two weeks, adding "I am doing well; I can run and play with the ball."

The former Rwanda U20 international is a talented and gifted player. However, after the 2011 U-17 FIFA World Cup, Mico got off the radar and struggled to rediscover his form, first with Isonga FC and later AS Kigali.

As a result speculation was rife that the young forward would never fulfill his potential.

However, since joining Police FC, the youngster has proved that he still has talent to take him places.

Last season, he netted 15 goals in the national league, just four behind top scorer and teammate Danny Usengimana and three behind Musanze striker Wai Yeka.

Rwanda

Rwanda Hosts 2017 Paravolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championships

Kigali, 14 September 2017 - The 2017 ParaVolley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championships kicked off yesterday in Kigali. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.