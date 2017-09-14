The US State Department has issued a travel alert, warning of possible violence linked to October 17 repeat presidential election.

The new notice comes less than a week after the US urged travellers to Kenya to take precautions against the threat of Al-Shabaab terrorist attacks.

CHAOS

Wednesday's alert notes that rallies and demonstrations "may occur with little notice."

It adds that "even events intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence."

The State Department says there is no indication that US citizens may be targeted, but it urges them to "exercise caution and remain abreast of the security situation throughout the electoral period."

The travel warning issued on September 8 warned US citizens to avoid visits to six counties-- Mandera, Wajir and Garissa in the northeast, along with Tana River, Lamu and parts of Kilifi on the Coast.

EASTLEIGH

Nairobi's Eastleigh neighbourhood should also be regarded as a no-go area, the State Department said in that notice.

The notice came on the day the opposition stepped up its push for reforms at the electoral commission before the poll is held.

The National Super Alliance said there will be no election if IEBC official accused of bungling the August 8 poll are not sacked.

It also came a day after President Kenyatta, in his address to Parliament, vowed to maintain peace and ensure the economy is not affected by poll-related chaos.