Namibia: Arrows Galore At Archery Nationals

A total of 17 580 arrows were shot during the second national archery schools programme (NASP) nationals at the SKW archery range on Saturday.

The festive event saw 114 archers from 17 schools and organisations shoot three Bulls' Eye rounds and two 3D animal rounds.

To accommodate so many archers and working under time constraints, the archers were split into three groups.

While one group was shooting at the traditional colourful round ring target faces, another group was shooting at the 3D targets, with the third group taking a breather.

To run two ranges simultaneously, many basic archery instructors are needed, as safety is the first priority in NASP.

Every hour, the groups rotated, and the scores were frantically awaited.

After several hours in the baking sun, the archers, ranging from grades 4 to 12, witnessed the first-ever adult archery group (AAG) shoot. Here, a total of 32 parents and archery instructors shot under the same conditions as the archers.

The last arrow was drawn and the archers put away all the equipment - bows, arrows, quivers - and cleaned up the premises while in the makeshift office, the scores were being processed for the prize-giving.

Each archer received a participation certificate, while the winners, first and second runners-up also received a medal and a floating trophy.

The highlight of the prize-giving was the handing-over of the specially customised bows for the top girl and boy archer with the help of NASP Inc and Roy Grimes, the founder of NASP.

"The organising committee is very pleased with the results, and is hopeful for an even brighter future for our archers as they get ready for the All Africa All-Star championship to be held at Hartebeespoort Dam in April next year with a total of 32 archers attending, as well as the All Nation All-Star World championship in Calgary, Alberta, Canada during July 2018," NASP said in a statement.

The top 16 archers will represent Namibia at this event.

The event was made possible by sponsors Prime Press, Afro Pumps, Butt Archery Suppliers, Mr D Louw and Q Kruger.

NASP also reserved a word of gratitude for those parents who chipped in to make the event memorable.

"Archery is a fast-growing sport, only possible with the financial support of parents, and the enthusiasm from the organisers. Parents also spent many weekends driving their children to competitions in other regions. Your support of our community's youth is important and appreciated. Your sponsorship will be recognised and appreciated for many years to come," said NASP.

The top three of each category finished in the following order:

Bulls' Eye Round (max 900) junior boys - Delron Gaoseb (Community Hope School), Wian van Zyl (Danie Joubert School), Gabriel Mwiya (Community Hope School);

Bulls' Eye Round (max 900) junior girls - Anrika van Zyl (Danie Joubert School), Mia Delport (Carpe Diem Homeschool), Sune Visser (Gobabis Gymnasium);

Bulls' Eye Round (max 900) senior boys - Willem Lottering (Gobabis Gymnasium), Edward Kesslau (Gobabis Gymnasium), F P Scholtz (Walvis Bay Private School);

Bulls' Eye Round (max 900) senior girls - Isabel Louw (Gobabis Gymnasium), Dominique Bekker (Walvis Bay Private School), Leonise Human (Gobabis Gymnasium);

3D Round (Max 600) junior boys - Wian Vvn Zyl (Danie Joubert School), Delron Gaoseb (Community Hope School), MJ van der Westhuizen (Berg-Op);

3D Round (Max 600) junior girls - Anrika van Zyl (Danie Joubert School), Mia Delport

Carpe (Diem Homeschool), Mari Louw (Gobabis Gymnasium);

3D Round (Max 600) senior boys - Willem Lottering (Gobabis Gymnasium), Diwan Engelbrecht (Gobabis Gymnasium), Morne Visser (Windhoek Gymnasium);

3D Round (Max 600) senior girls - Melany Erasmus (Berg-Op), Isabel Louw (Gobabis Gymnasium), Leonise Human

(Gobabis Gymnasium);

Bull's Eye & 3D (Max 1500) junior boys - Wian van Zyl (Danie Joubert School), Delron Gaoseb

(Community Hope School), Jannie Booysen (Elnatan);

Bull's Eye & 3D (Max 1500) junior girls - Anrika van Zyl (Danie Joubert School), Mia Delport

(Carpe Diem Homeschool), Angela Martin (Community Hope School);

Bull's Eye & 3D (Max 1500) senior boys - Willem Lottering (Gobabis Gymnasium), Diwan Engelbrecht

(Gobabis Gymnasium), Edward Kesslau (Gobabis Gymnasium);

Bull's Eye & 3D (Max 1500) senior girls - Isabel Louw (Gobabis Gymnasium), Melany Erasmus

(Berg-Op), and Leonise Human (Gobabis Gymnasium).