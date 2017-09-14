13 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Reposes Manji's Farm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has revoked the ownership of 714 acre farm belonging to Quality Group chairman Mr Yusuph Manji and 5400 acre farm, which was owned by Amadori Company.

Both farms are located in the Kigamboni district, Dar es Salaam.

The decision was announced by Minister of land, housing and human settlement development Mr William Lukuvi when he was speaking to Kigamboni residents.

He said both farms are now owned by the government. He warned wananchi that legal measures will be taken against anyone, who will invade the farms.

"Don't invade these farms, the government will pull down all structures that would be built here illegally and owners will face the law," he said.

Tanzania

Country Is Secure, Peaceful - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured Tanzanians that the country remains peaceful and warned against anyone who… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.