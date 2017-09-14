Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has revoked the ownership of 714 acre farm belonging to Quality Group chairman Mr Yusuph Manji and 5400 acre farm, which was owned by Amadori Company.

Both farms are located in the Kigamboni district, Dar es Salaam.

The decision was announced by Minister of land, housing and human settlement development Mr William Lukuvi when he was speaking to Kigamboni residents.

He said both farms are now owned by the government. He warned wananchi that legal measures will be taken against anyone, who will invade the farms.

"Don't invade these farms, the government will pull down all structures that would be built here illegally and owners will face the law," he said.