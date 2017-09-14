13 September 2017

Tanzania: Former ATCL Boss Ordered to Pay Sh35 Million Fine

Former Air Tanzania Company Limited Managing Director David Mattaka
Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu magistrate court has on Wednesday ordered former managing director of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) David Mattaka and his fellows to pay a Sh35 million fine each or serve six years in jail after convicting them.

Another, who were convicted is former ATCL's acting chief accountant Mr Elisafi Mathew.

The ruling was delivered by Kisutu's senior resident magistrate Victoria Nongwa after she was satisfied by the evidences from prosecution side.

In the ruling, the court also set free the airline's former head of internal audit unit Mr William Haji after the failure of the prosecution side to prove the his charges.

Moreover, Mr Mattaka and fellows have moreover been ordered to pay a compensation of $143,442.75 to the firm which were caused after the purchase of 26 worn-out motor vehicles.

The compensation according to the court should be pain within one month.

Mr Mattaka and his fellows were charged with abuse of office for failure to properly keep records for the company and purchase of worn-out motor vehicles at a cost of Sh1 billion.

