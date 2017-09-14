14 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim to Produce 200 000t of Wheat

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Conrad Mwanawashe

Stakeholders in the agro-processing sector are mobilising funds for timeous payments for locally produced wheat.

Zimbabwe expects to produce about 200 000 tonnes of wheat this season against a demand of 400 000 tonnes. The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is mobilising funds to finance the importation of the 200 000 tonnes to cover the deficit.

Also, the agro processors are coming up with a comprehensive wheat buying programme ahead of the winter wheat harvest. The stakeholders will be meeting today (Thursday) to finalise the wheat buying arrangements at an indaba to be attended by members of GMAZ.

GMAZ has been supportive of Government's Command Agriculture initiative and has committed to uptake the winter wheat harvest that is targeting a yield of at least five tonnes per hectare.

The millers also mobilised funds for grain purchases after they committed to uptake 800 000 tonnes of maize harvest from the command maize programme. At the indaba today, GMAZ members will receive a report on the expected harvest, an update on wheat buying price and buying quota allocations.

They will also deliberate on storage and allocations and import quota and payments methods, among other issues. The millers are currently engaged in a bruising fight with Government, in particular, the Ministry of Health and Child Care over the mandatory food fortification.

Wheat is among the food stuffs earmarked for mandatory food fortification. The Ministry of Health and Child Care set July 1 for the commencement of mandatory food fortification of selected food vehicles such as vegetable oils, sugar, wheat, flour and commercially milled maize meal arguing that it was cognisant of the primacy of disease prevention as opposed to curing and in particular the adverse results of growth retardation in children, low birth weight, reduced cognitive development, the increased risk of under -- five mortality and reduced economic productivity emanating from failure to prevent micro-nutrient deficiency.

Last week GMAZ filed an application at the High Court pushing to have sections 4(i)(b) and (e), 5(b) and (e) and 7 of the Food Fortification Regulations 2016 made under and in terms of the Food and Food Standards Act (Chapter 15:04) set aside on the grounds that they were unreasonable and as a consequence, invalid.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa cited as the only respondent in the matter in his official capacity, is yet to file opposing papers. Government argued that prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies were extremely high and unacceptable especially among vulnerable groups including women of child bearing age and children.

Zimbabwe

Apostolic Sects Appoint Their Own Ruling Party Patron

Several religious organisations representing churches in Zimbabwe met in Harare on Monday and appointed Zanu-PF Central… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.