Rwanda: Uganda Golf Open Attracts Stars

The 2017 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open amateur stroke play championship has attracted some of Africa's top amateur golfers.

The tournament taking place in Kampala, Uganda started yesterday (Wednesday) and ends on September 16 at the Kitante Golf Course.

The golfers taking part include defending champion, Ronald Otile, Adolf Muhumuza, John Basabose, Kenya's Paul Muchangi, Alfred Nandwa, Edwin Mudanyi and Rwanda's Alloys Nsabimana.

Some foreign players to look out for this year include Binyam Gebreselasi from Ethiopia and Edwin Mudanyi who returns to Uganda with one sole purpose - to be the 2017 champion.

Meanwhile, in the titanic ladies category that concluded on Monday, Eaton Angel put up a hard fought battle to win her third Uganda Ladies Golf Open at the Kitante Golf Course.

Eaton returned a score of 235 gross (76, 81, 78) to win the Ladies Open after three days of a grueling challenge. She had previously won the 2012 and 2013 Uganda Ladies Open titles.

Uganda's Irene Nakalembe who plays with the Entebbe Golf Club came in second with a gross of 237 (78, 80, 79).

In third place, was Iddy Madina also from Tanzania who had a score of 238 (77, 80, 81).

Iddy had gone into the final day of the Ladies Open as the leader, but was unable to maintain her lead as Eaton and Nakalembe piled pressure to go on top.

The Professional category will be up next after the amateur golfers from 26th-30th September.