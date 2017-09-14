South Africa: Police Monitor Hout Bay After Protests

Police and law enforcement officers monitored Hout Bay on Wednesday after protests flared up over fishing rights and service delivery.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they remained in the area to defuse the situation.

"The police presence will be maintained and the area will be monitored."

Residents and officers had faced off on the streets on Tuesday, with burning items blocking the road and a 14-year-old boy being hit with a rubber bullet.

On Wednesday, closures remained in place at Atlantic Skipper Road, said City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman.

Van Wyk said two cases of public violence were being investigated, although no arrests had yet been made.

Furniture had been dragged from the Mariner's Wharf restaurant to form a burning barricade on Tuesday.

Hout Bay fishermen demanded an urgent meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) because of the frustration they were experiencing with the department.

Small scale fishermen said they felt marginalised in having to compete with big companies.

Protests were also centred on frustrations over housing and electricity.

