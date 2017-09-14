13 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Monitor Hout Bay After Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police and law enforcement officers monitored Hout Bay on Wednesday after protests flared up over fishing rights and service delivery.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they remained in the area to defuse the situation.

"The police presence will be maintained and the area will be monitored."

Residents and officers had faced off on the streets on Tuesday, with burning items blocking the road and a 14-year-old boy being hit with a rubber bullet.

On Wednesday, closures remained in place at Atlantic Skipper Road, said City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman.

Van Wyk said two cases of public violence were being investigated, although no arrests had yet been made.

Furniture had been dragged from the Mariner's Wharf restaurant to form a burning barricade on Tuesday.

Hout Bay fishermen demanded an urgent meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) because of the frustration they were experiencing with the department.

Small scale fishermen said they felt marginalised in having to compete with big companies.

Protests were also centred on frustrations over housing and electricity.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town Mayor's Household Above Target in Daily Water Usage

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says two-minute showers, doing laundry once a week and leaving dishes in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.