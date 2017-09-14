Rwanda: Three Arrested in Operation Against Motorcycle Theft

Three men have been arrested in Nyabugogo, Nyarugenge District in connection with theft of a motorcycle.

The suspects were arrested on September 12 following investigations into the theft of a private motorcycle, registration number RC 890V, AG 100 type, on September 10 after suspected thieves broke into the house of one Theophile Nkurunziza - the owner - at night.

Police spokesperson for the City of Kigali, Supt. Emmanuel Hitayezu, said that after Nkurunziza reported the case, they immediately launched investigations.

"We received information about three people, who were looking for a mechanic to disassemble a motorcycle into spare parts. That's how we managed to arrest the suspects red-handed in Nyabugogo Cell of Kigali Sector," said Supt. Hitayezu said.

"We are now formalising the process to give the recovered motorcycle to the rightful owner, and ensure that everyone connected to this theft is brought to justice," he added.

He commended the role of the general public in fighting theft and other crimes in general.

"This is the third case related to motorcycle theft in two months. Because of the good partnership with the public, all the three motorcycles have been recovered and suspects arrested. That's what community policing standards for... we value the role the public plays in ensuring safety and security and bringing criminals to justice," he said.