13 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Sexy Boys Gang Leader Targeted in Shooting Again

Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen has been the target of a shooting for the second time in five months.

His home and car were shot at in Bellville South on Wednesday night.

Several sources, with close ties to policing, confirmed this.

Booysen was said to be in a bullet proof vehicle when he was targeted.

On Wednesday night a man answered his phone and said Booysen was in the gym.

He did not confirm nor deny the shooting.

On May 8, Booysen was wounded in a shooting in Elsies River.

Sources said he had been on his way to visit another man, who was also shot, in the Cravenby area.

Four years ago Booysen was named as head of the Sexy Boys gang during a court case.

The shootings come as a war over the club security scene is intensifying.

Businessman Nafiz Modack is said to be heading a new underworld faction which is effectively hijacking the control of club security from an older, more established grouping.

The friction between the two groupings has resulted in violence which has spread from Cape Town to Johannesburg

Source: News24

South Africa

