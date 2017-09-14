South Africa: Proteas Support Staff to Remain As Is - for Now

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced the retention of the Proteas coaching, management and support staff, whose contracts were aligned with the previous head coach, for the incoming tour by Bangladesh.

"This has been done in consultation with our new head coach, Ottis Gibson," commented CSA President Chris Nenzani.

"The CSA Board, in consultation with the Chief Executive and the head coach, will review the issue of the appointment of the coaching, management and support staff after the conclusion of the Bangladesh series."

Source: Sport24