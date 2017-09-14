13 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Support Staff to Remain As Is - for Now

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced the retention of the Proteas coaching, management and support staff, whose contracts were aligned with the previous head coach, for the incoming tour by Bangladesh.

"This has been done in consultation with our new head coach, Ottis Gibson," commented CSA President Chris Nenzani.

"The CSA Board, in consultation with the Chief Executive and the head coach, will review the issue of the appointment of the coaching, management and support staff after the conclusion of the Bangladesh series."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Cape Town Mayor's Household Above Target in Daily Water Usage

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says two-minute showers, doing laundry once a week and leaving dishes in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.