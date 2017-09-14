Zimbabwe: Peacemaker Stabbed, Dies

A laboratory technician at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru died after he was stabbed in the heart as he attempted to restrain his friend from engaging in a fist fight with another man over yet to be known reasons.

The incident happened at Red Tuck Shop in Ridgemont Suburb, about 10 kilometres from Gweru Central Business District (CBD), around 9pm last Tuesday.

The laboratory technician, Brigadiah Mahachi (28), was allegedly stabbed by Emmanuel Bhumure (37) of number 43 Hertfodshire, Gweru. He died a day after his admission at Gweru Provincial Hospital . Bhumure was arrested in Harare on Monday after fleeing from the scene.

He appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi yesterday facing murder charges. Ms Matuvi remanded Bhumure in custody to September 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Bhumure told the court that he stabbed Mahachi in self-defence. "The deceased and his friend were assaulting me and I produced a knife and stabbed him," he said. "It was not my intention to kill him."

It is alleged that Mahachi was stabbed with an okapi knife once in the heart, before he was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital. Mahachi's body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem, which revealed that he died from excessive bleeding.

Ms Gracious Rongai appeared for the State.