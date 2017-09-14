Tanzania: Simba Coach Tells Players to Fight for First Team Spots

Dar es Salaam — Simba head coach Joseph Omog believes his decision to rest two key players in their match against Azam FC last weekend will be rewarded when they face Mwadui FC on Sunday.

Omog left out former team captain Jonas Mkude and Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi in their barren draw with the ice cream makers in the Mainland Premier League match at Chamazi Complex.

With the duo kept fresh and Mkude likely to make his first appearance for Simba this season, the Cameroonian tactician is confident the Msimbazi Reds will rediscover their winning formula at the expense of Mwadui.

Mkude was also left out in Simba's 7-0 thrashing of Ruvu Shooting in their first league match at the Uhuru Stadium three or so weeks ago.

But Simba confirmed yesterday that the midfielder has been ordered by Omog to return to training with the first team, get match-fit and make himself available for selection.

This is the first hint that Mkude, whose career at the Msimbazi Reds seemed over after the arrival of Ghanaian playmaker James Kotei, could have a future at the former Mainland champions.