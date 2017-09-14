13 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Men Killed As Protest Turns Violent in Soshanguve

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two men were killed when a service delivery protest turned violent at the Marry Me informal settlement near Soshanguve in Tshwane on Tuesday evening.

Soshanguve police, along with public order policing, were alerted to the area at around 20:30 to quell a volatile situation as protesters had allegedly become irate and shut down roads with rocks and burning tyres.

The protest which started on Tuesday morning is believed to be about RDP housing and electricity.

"Upon arrival, they found four males lying near the railway line between Marry Me and Block VV [Soshanguve]," said police spokesperson Constable Zanele Mtsweni.

Mtsweni said the four men had sustained visible face and head injuries.

One of the men was declared dead on scene, with the three survivors being rushed to hospital for urgent care.

The second man died in hospital on Wednesday morning due to the injuries sustained.

"The motive for the injured and the deceased remains unclear."

Mtsweni said police suspect that the four men who were attacked may have been trying to board a train and were stopped by protesters.

"No arrests have been made and the police have deployed the public order policing and Crime Intelligence to monitor and investigate further."

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town Mayor's Household Above Target in Daily Water Usage

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says two-minute showers, doing laundry once a week and leaving dishes in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.