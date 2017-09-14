South Africa: Two Men Killed As Protest Turns Violent in Soshanguve

Two men were killed when a service delivery protest turned violent at the Marry Me informal settlement near Soshanguve in Tshwane on Tuesday evening.

Soshanguve police, along with public order policing, were alerted to the area at around 20:30 to quell a volatile situation as protesters had allegedly become irate and shut down roads with rocks and burning tyres.

The protest which started on Tuesday morning is believed to be about RDP housing and electricity.

"Upon arrival, they found four males lying near the railway line between Marry Me and Block VV [Soshanguve]," said police spokesperson Constable Zanele Mtsweni.

Mtsweni said the four men had sustained visible face and head injuries.

One of the men was declared dead on scene, with the three survivors being rushed to hospital for urgent care.

The second man died in hospital on Wednesday morning due to the injuries sustained.

"The motive for the injured and the deceased remains unclear."

Mtsweni said police suspect that the four men who were attacked may have been trying to board a train and were stopped by protesters.

"No arrests have been made and the police have deployed the public order policing and Crime Intelligence to monitor and investigate further."

