Tanzania: Dar Gears Up for Charity Goat Race

Dar es Salaam — The 2017 Dar es Salaam Charity Goat Race will take place on Saturday at the Green on Kenyatta Drive.

Preparations for the eagerly awaited event are on course, according to according to the race committee co-chairperson, Rachel Carlin.

Carling said yesterday that they expect to raise Sh120million during the event.

She said the main objective of the annual event is to raise money for the needy.

"We have had enough time to prepare and return in a bigger way. We expect this to be more exciting than last year's event," she said.