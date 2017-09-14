Tanzania: Police Seize Two Over Shooting of Retired TPDF General

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone is holding two people suspected of being involved in the shooting of Tanzania People's Defence Force's (TPDF) Major General (Rtd) Vincent Mribata.

They include a Suma JKT guard and an NBC Bank staff at Tangibovu Branch in Kinondoni District.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander SACP Lazaro Mambosasa revealed yesterday in the city in his meeting with reporters.

He said the police received information on Monday around 5pm that the ex-TPDF soldier had been attacked by unidentified assailants who gunned him in the abdomen, waist and arm, as well as robbing him of Sh5 million in cash.

Mr Mambosasa said the ex-army general was returning home after withdrawing the money at the NBC Bank Tangibovu Branch.

"The incident happened when he was about to enter his home at Tegeta Ununio on the outskirts of the city," he said.

The RPC explained that the guard at the ex-army general's home opened the main entrance but had left his gun under the bed in the guards' post, which the police boss said was unprofessional. He narrated further that then two men in helmets emerged and started shooting at the car carrying Major General Mribata while ordering him to get out.

"The suspected robbers grabbed the bag with the money and escaped using a motorcycle. It appears that they had been trailing Major General Mribata from the time he left the bank premises," said Mr Mambosasa.

"It is surprising that the guard obeyed every order given to him by the suspected bandits including that of running away from the scene. This is why he is also suspected," said the city police boss.

He said that the police also were tracking mobile phone communication of one of the bank officials who was thought to have made suspicious communications with some unknown people.

"We continue with the crackdown on the matter to ensure that we arrest all those involved in the incident before we take them to court," he said.

Speaking about the attack on Prime Attorneys, Mr Mambosasa said investigations were still going on and that no one had been arrested as yet.