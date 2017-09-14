Tanzania: Major Mlimani City Expansion Project to Cost $100 Million

Dar es Salaam — The ongoing expansion project for Mlimani City will cost a total of $100 million (about Sh224 billion on the prevailing exchange rate) as the investors seek to ensure that the facility meets international standards.

The ongoing expansion involves construction of villas, banking areas and kids' corner among other facilities.

According to the supplement addendum between the government, the University of Dar es Salaam and the investors, construction and expansion of the facility is expected to be completed in December 2019.

In later stages, the expansion programme will also involve construction of a hotel and botanical garden.

The property was developed in 2004 by a Botswana-based investor Gulaam Husain Abdoola of GH Group that injected an $80-million investment after signing a 50-year contract with the University of Dar es Salaam to develop 40 hectares.

The mall was later sold to another Botswana firm Turnstar Holdings in 2011 at $77 million. It has a mall, apartments, conference hall and two office blocks.

Now the firm is implementing the second phase which will expand the facility to have another 8,500 square meters for the mall; a complete conference centre; and another two office blocks with over 5,000 square metres, The Citizen understands.

The Mlimani City general manager, Mr Pastory Mrosso told BusinessWeek last week that so far, the expansion has gone through phases one and two and that currently, it is in phase three.

"Phase three alone costs $27 million and extra funding will be required for phase four," he said.

With the addition of two blocks, the overall appearance look of Mlimani City has changed.

The extension entails expanding the mall and adding a facelift to the existing frontage. It also entails additions to the Conference centre and the two additional office blocks as well as putting up a basement parking of 342 bays. Other ancillary works are a fenced and developed Botanical garden with walk ways, demarcated picnic areas and admin block with ablutions and a gym to the residential villas.

The plan envisages building a separate banking hall so that all banks can shift on one side to create comfort and security for customers who make use of using banking facilities at the place.

According to him, the food court area has also been revamped to have common shade and relaxed atmosphere.

He said the more facilities available at the mall will create more employment for Tanzania at both formal and informal levels.

It is estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 people visit the shopping centre everyday