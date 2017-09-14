Photo: Daily News

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured Tanzanians that the country remains peaceful and warned against anyone who would cause trouble saying they would be met with full force of the law.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Mousa Farhang, in Dar es Salaam, a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office yesterday said.

"I want to assure you that there is peace in Tanzania, and the government will continue to do its best to maintain peace and security," he said.

He added, "I urge citizens to be careful and continue to maintain our peace."

Premier Majaliwa said the government was currently at war against fraud, corruption, drug trade and poverty.

He further called for all Tanzanians and foreigners to play a role in building solidarity and ensure that the country attains its development objectives.

The PM said the peace and security in the country has helped in the creation of conducive investment environment for all those interested in investing in various sectors.

He used the opportunity to invite Iranian investors to bring their capital to Tanzania as their money will be safe.

The Premier identified investment potentials in such sectors as agriculture and tourism.

For his part, Ambassador Farhang commended the government for having a strong commitment to strengthening the economy and combating illegal drug trade and corruption.

He also assured that the Iranian government would continue to strengthen its cooperation with the government of Tanzania for mutual benefits.

Ambassador Farhang requested the government of Tanzania to open its embassy in Iran so as to simplify bilateral relations between the two countries, some thing that received a positive response from the PM.

Also Mr Farhang had the opportunity of visiting the Serengeti and Ngorongoro National Parks and said that they were the best places that he had ever visited in his life.