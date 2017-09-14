Tanzania: JPM Dissolves Kigamboni Development Authority

President John Magufuli has dissolved Kigamboni Development Authority (KDA) and transferred its duties to the Kigamboni Municipal Council.

Dr Magufuli cited the move as a result of mixed interference between the authority and Kigamboni Municipal Council, according to the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development announcement today morning.

The Minister, William Lukuvi said the affected KDA workers would be given six months to handover all important documents and report at their disposal and immediately report to the municipal director.

May, this year, the President took the same decision and dissolved Dodoma's Capital Development Authority (CDA), and transferred its responsibilities to Dodoma Municipality.