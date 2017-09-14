Tanzania: Kibiti Killings' Architect Dies in Dar

KIBITI and Stakishari police killings' architect died in Dar es Salaam yesterday as he was being rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for treatment of gunshots.

The diseased was reportedly shot as he attempted to escape from police custody. Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said the suspect, identified as Anaf Kapela alias Abuu Mariam, was arrested on September 12 at Kivule Chanika on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam city.

The notorious bandit was also involved in the murder of Newala District Criminal Officer in 2013, the killings of three police officers and theft of two sub-machine guns (SMG) at CRDB Bank in Mbande last year, as well as armed robberies at Access Bank Mbagala and NMB in Mkuranga.

"The deceased is the ringleader and coordinator of several criminal incidents in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions and we are still tracing his accomplices, particularly in the Kibiti incidents," said Commander Mambosasa.

He said the police were tipped about the suspect visiting a female traditional healer at Kivule to nurse several wounds he had sustained during his engagement in criminal incidents.

"Our officers trapped him at around 10 am and surrounded the house in which he was receiving treatment, but upon seeing the police, he started running and was shot on the right knee and lower left shoulder," narrated Commander Mambosasa.

The suspect died after police had managed to squeeze vital information from him, according to the RPC. He said that two suspects linked to the recent shooting of retired Major General of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Vincent Mritaba have been arrested.

The suspects include the victim's security guard, Godfrey Gasper and NBC employee at Tank Bovu area, Mbezi Beach. Commander Mambosasa said two people attacked the retired army officer on September 11, at his home, on arrival from the bank, shooting him on the stomach, waist and arm before robbing him of at least 5m/-.

Meanwhile, the police in Dodoma have arrested five Chinese nationals over alleged unlawful possession of government trophies. Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC) Gilles Muroto told reporters that the police have been detaining the Chinese since Monday.

They were arrested in Bahi District's Mpamantwa village with 652 shells, five pieces of Pangolin nails, four lion nails and a tooth. Commander Muroto further said that the police are holding 12 suspects believed to have illegally acquired various properties, which include 13 flat screen television sets, two radio subwoofers and five speakers.

Others are one television deck, a computer printer, one heavy truck booster and twelve pieces of marijuana sticks. The police are also holding a Chang'ombe resident, Dotto Kapenga (43), for questioning over illegal possession of full combat military uniform, RPC Muroto said.

He urged members of the public to visit the police station and identify their missing properties, advising citizens to remain vigilant against unscrupulous individuals impersonating as soldiers by wearing military uniforms.