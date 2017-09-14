Tanzania: Municipality Replaces KDA

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has officially dissolved Kigamboni Development Agency (KDA), ordering the transfer of its operations to the Kigamboni Municipal Council.

The President has as well revoked ownership on the 715-acre NAFCO farm by Dar es Salaam-based business tycoon Yusuph Manji and the 5,400-acre farm under Amadori Company.

The two farms bring to 19 dormant farms and 227 plots that the government has so far repossessed. Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Minister William Lukuvi disclosed the ownership revocation news in Dar es Salaam yesterday when he met and spoke to Kigamboni residents and leaders.

Mr Lukuvi pointed out that KDA and Kigamboni Municipal Council were performing almost similar duties, leading to unnecessary quarrels, which have prompted the President to disband the agency. He said KDA had the role of overseeing the development of Kigamboni Satellite City, the same responsibility that the municipality possesses.

"From now onwards, all matters related to the development of land and issuance of construction permits, among others, will be handled by the municipality," he noted. The minister directed KDA officials to prepare and hand over all working documents and responsibilities to Kigamboni Municipal Council within six months, effective yesterday.

"The idea behind President Magufuli's move is not to create squatters but to empower the authority in Kigamboni to develop their municipality based on their own vision and goals," stressed the Minister.

He, however, warned against any form of construction on unsurveyed land not only for the residents of Kigamboni but across the country. Regarding the revoked farms, Mr Lukuvi explained that the farms will be under the government watch, warning that strong legal measures will be taken against anyone trespassing in the areas.

"Some individuals have started invading the revoked farms claiming that they have been sold out to them ... I just want to assure you that they are government properties and it is strict prohibited and we are going to bring down any type of construction on the land," said Mr Lukuvi.

He said the ministry plans to carry out a land audit on all extensive dormant land for their prospective new owners to pay land rents. Kigamboni District Commissioner (DC) Hashim Mgandilwa decried some of the challenges facing the municipality, citing double allocation of land, lack of human resources and working tools as well as government's reluctance to compensate the residents.

Mr Mgandilwa pointed out that a large portion of Kigamboni land was under the control of five individuals, hindering majority of the residents from accessing land on which to carry out development activities like farming.

"The big chunks of land have not been developed, turning into hideouts for criminals and yet majority people are in dire need of land for development activities," said the DC.

The Kigamboni Member of Parliament (MP) Faustine Ndugulile reminded the municipal executives to administer development on the land as per the master plan. "As the representative of Kigamboni residents, I will not tolerate squatters in my area," vowed the legislator.