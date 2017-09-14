Liberia: Cabinet On Roads Conditions

Members of the Liberia cabinet on Wednesday received updates and a presentation outlining the present condition of our roads, difficulties and challenges facing road users, key factors causing traffic growth, progress to date, traffic flow tables, Vamoma junction, Old Road junction, Congo Town by-pass (Ministerial complex), S.K.D Boulevard junction and preliminary estimated cost.

The presentation also covered inconvenience in travel time, difficulties of maneuvering in and out of traffic, the need to overtake difficulties at designated locations, delays to incoming vehicle from the community through access roads, and overall traffic delay

Cabinet also received and reviewed the National Action Plan of the Open Government Partnership under the auspices of the Ministry of information Cultural Affairs and Tourism as well as updates on the status of road infrastructure and reforms in the Civil Service Agency.

An Executive Mansion release said, Liberia's Open Government Partnership Commitments and Action Plan for the period 2017 - 2019 underscored the conduct of successive general presidential elections held in 2005 and 2011; the rule of law and economic recovery on irreversible trajectory; reforms made in confronting corruption, waste and abuse, freedom of information Act, public procurement and concession Act; public financial management Act; the Extractive Industries transparent Act as well as the Revised General Auditing Commission Act. The key pillars of the Open Government Partnership have been thrust on transparency, citizen participation, accountability and integrity, technology and innovation

Meanwhile, Cabinet also received special update encompassing checklist for initial sexual harassment inquiry process in workplaces. The checklist underpins an advisory to all parties of the need for confidentiality and limitations; advise all parties of responsibility to conduct inquiry or further investigation by human resource; investigate promptly, conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry; take immediate action when necessary, among others.

In a related development, Cabinet reinforced the submission handover notes by Ministries, Agencies and Commissions in view of the September 30 deadline. Cabinet also received updates on Liberia's pending participation in the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).