14 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ezekwesili Accuses President Buhari of Alienating South-East

By Queenesther Iroanusi

A former minister of education and leader of the BringBackOurGirls Campaign Group, BBOG, Oby Ezekwesili, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of alienating a section of Nigerians by his actions.

In a series of tweets apparently directed at Mr. Buhari, the BBOG leader said all Nigerians must be carried along by the Nigerian president for peace to reign.

This is believed to be her own reaction to the recent siege by Nigerian Army on the hometown of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as well as assault on journalists. The Army has since apologised for the assault on the journalists.

Mrs. Ezekwesili said a "leader of a country cannot be friends with only those he/she likes, a leader builds up groups and not divides."

She went further to say, "you cannot lead only those who worship and swear by you. You are the leader. You must carry the burden even of those that detest you."

Speaking directly to the president, she said, "It is tragic that you, OUR President has deliberated or inadvertently ALIENATED a SEGMENT of the PEOPLE YOU LEAD. It is TRAGIC."

"President Buhari, it is NOT YET TOO LATE for YOU to ASCEND that MORAL HIGH GROUND and BOUND WITH ALL YOUR PEOPLE - EAST, WEST, NORTH, SOUTH."

"Do not alienate the entire Igbo ethnic group cos of a few that government can use appropriate mechanisms to respond to any misconduct."

Oby Ezekwesili tweeted about "negativity ranging from VULGARITY to FILTH."

Speaking about the recent happenings in Aba, Mrs. Ezekwesili said that creating a friendly Civilian-Military engagement between the Nigerian Army and the wider community is key.

However, neither the president's nor the Aso Rock Twitter handles replied the former minister.

IPOB is agitating for a sovereign state of Biafra and has also requested for a referendum. It has threatened to disrupt the upcoming Anambra governorship polls scheduled to hold on November 18.

