14 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Moi Girls Holds Requiem Mass for 9 Killed in School Fire

Photo: Capital FM
The blaze at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi gutted one of the boarding facilities, leaving nine school children dead.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A requiem mass for the nine girls who died in the Moi Girls School, Nairobi will be held at the institution on Thursday.

The mass which is set to take place at the institution at 10 am will be attended by the Board of Management, students and friends of the school.

On Tuesday, all the nine girls were positively identified following the completion of DNA examinations.

A Four One student accused of having started the fire that burnt her nine colleagues at Moi Girls High School has been charged with nine counts of murder.

The girl who is aged 14 was arraigned before Justice Luka Kimaru before whom she denied the charges and freed on a Sh200,000 until Friday when her case will be mentioned.

She was represented in court by lawyer Stanley Kangahi who assured the judge that she will cooperate and turn up in court whenever required to until the case is heard and determined.

The media was barred from covering the proceedings in court in the interest of the girl's rights as a minor.

