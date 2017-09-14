14 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Protection of Marine Ecosystem - Several Stakeholders to Sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pertaining to a Technical Exchange Programme on the conservation, protection and management of marine protected areas will be signed by several stakeholders related to the sector.

Signatories are the Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, the Rodrigues Regional Assembly, the Indian Ocean Commission and the Parc national de Port-Cros, France.

The Programme aims at strengthening the capacities of park and reserve technicians through field demonstration and sharing of knowledge and experience on good marine conservation practices. The Programme also has as objective to maintain an equilibrium between the marine ecosystem and the tourism industry.

