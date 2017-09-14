14 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Pipeline Vandalism Reduced Nigeria's Oil Production By 40 Percent - NNPC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The NNPC said about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil were deferred in 2016 due to pipeline sabotage.

Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, said this in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

Mr. Baru said the sabotage brought Nigeria's production down to as low as 1.3 million bpd from 2.2 million barrels targeted for the period, a reduction of about 40 per cent.

The NNPC boss, in the statement, said Year-To-Date 2017, NNPC had recorded 27 breaching incidents on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), adding that for the Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP) with a capacity of 300,000 bpd, 17 breaches were recorded in 2016.

According to him, Year-To-Date 2017, NNPC has suffered at least 15 breaching incidents on the TFP.

He urged members of the Pipeline Professionals' Association of Nigeria (PLAN) to conduct a systematic diagnosis of the pipelines system in Nigeria and come up with sustainable and actionable solutions to the menace of pipeline vandalism in the country.

Mr. Baru urged key players to rally round the professionals to proffer solutions to the vandalism challenge as it posed a great threat to the Nigerian economy in terms of revenue loss and environmental degradation.

"The foregoing summarises the effect of pipeline vandalism and therefore underscores the importance of protecting our pipeline system and treating them as National Assets.

"On the strength of that, we must endeavor to carry out a systematic diagnosis and proffer workable, practicable and actionable solutions that will guarantee sustainability of pipeline infrastructure," Mr. Baru said.

He listed some of the measures deployed by NNPC to stem the vandalism to include: Horizontal Directional Drilling technology to bury pipelines deeper to prevent easy accessibility

Other measures include technology-based pipeline surveillance mechanism with capability to detect, alert and deny access, and aerial monitoring and marine patrols by the Military Joint Tax Force.

He said government was working out a political solution to the socially-induced agitation and sabotage while the law enforcement agencies had been empowered to deal with those who engaged in pipeline vandalism out of criminality such as oil theft. (NAN)

Nigeria

Anti-Graft Agency Confirms Move to Extradite Diezani Alison-Madueke

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, on Wednesday confirmed that plans were in place to extradite a former petroleum minister,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.