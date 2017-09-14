Zvishavane — A 37 year old man who attached his neighbour with a machete in a dispute over land has been jailed to an effective two years.

Wish Mpofu appeared before magistrate Archie Wochiunga facing attempted murder charges after he (Mpofu) assaulted Gibson Nyoni.

Wochiunga sentenced Mpofu to five years but suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutors told the court that sometime this year Mpofu built a house on land that belongs to Nyoni.

The two had a dispute over the matter and their issue was referred to Chief Masunda.

The chief then ordered Mpofu to leave the land but Mpofu defied the order and went on to erect more structures on the land.

An argument arose between Mpofu and Nyoni resulting in Mpofu attacking Nyoni with a machete.

Nyoni sustained injuries on the chest and left arm and the matter was reported to the police leading to Mpofu's arrest.